This is a stub while I put together some more resources, but for the moment here are some LISP/Scheme implementations I’m keeping an eye on (besides Clojure).
|Category
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|Interpreters
|Dec’17
|lumen
|A hosted LISP for Lua and Javascript
|May’16
|uLisp
|An interpreter for the Arduino
|Oct’14
|pixie
|An RPython-based lightweight LISP
|Sep’14
|IronScheme
|Runs atop the .NET DLR
|glisp
|An embeddable Go interpreter that compiles LISP to bytecode
|Common Lisp
|McCLIM
|A GUI toolkit for Common Lisp
|Jul’17
|darkmatter
|A notebook-style LISP environment
|Sep ‘14’
|SICL
|A modular implementation of Common Lisp for mixing and matching.
|Jun ’14
|Clozure CL
|Fast, runs on ARM, compiles down to native code, uses threads
|Jul’15
|Ceramic
|An Electron wrapper for shipping desktop applications
|Compilers
|Jun’16
|Wasp LISP
|an interesting twist on special-purpose LISPs
|Jan’15
|chlorine
|A subset of Clojure that compiles to JavaScript
|cormanlisp
|For Windows
|Sep 6
|rhine
|A Clojure-inspired LISP that targets LLVM
|Jun’14
|gisp
|Generates Go code via AST mapping
|psota
|A Clojure compiler that targets the PyPy JIT
|May’14
|l2l
|A compiler to Lua
|Hy
|Compiles down to Python AST, with full interop
|Pharen
|Compiles to PHP, of all things…
|Wisp
|Compiles to JavaScript, with Clojure syntax