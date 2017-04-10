A great systems-oriented programming language I’ve taken up to complement Python.

Category Date Link Notes

Deep Learning Apr’17 neurgo all apparently stalled

Machine Learning Apr’17 word2vec word2vec model support

goml stream oriented ML library

Aug 13 golearn A very nice machine learning library

Data Science Apr’17 regression Multivariable regression

gophernotes A Jupyter kernel for Go

gonum/plot Plotting and visualization

gonum/optimize Gradient descent and minimization

gonum/stat statistics package

gonum/floats operations on slices of floats

gonum/matrix Matrix algebra

go-freeling Natural language processing

scrape A simple interface for Go web scraping

csvutil CSV and tabular data

gota DataFrames, Series and data manipulation

ffjson Faster JSON for Go

gjson Fast JSON data retrieval

Sep 29 gohadoop A set of libraries to build Hadoop jobs

Web Frameworks Jun’16 echo A high-performance HTTP server framework

Jun’15 Goji A Sinatra-inspired, minimalist framework

HttpRouter A high performance HTTP router

Other May’16 Shrinking Go binaries By stripping debug symbols and using upx

Mar’16 suture A library that implements Erlang-like supervision trees

vscode-go An extension for Visual Studio Code

Mar’15 termui A terminal-oriented dashboard library

go-bindata Pack external assets into a Go program as binary data

Jun’14 Tardis Go Another transpiler to JavaScript

Apr’14 Gobot A set of robotics-oriented libraries

Feb’14 GopherJS A transpiler to JavaScript

10 Jun Lanyon A Yaki-like affair that renders Markdown files

Data Dec’15 Glow An easy-to-use distributed computation (map-reduce) system in pure Go.

Feb’15 Prometheus An all-in-one monitoring system

Nov 5 InfluxDB a metrics-oriented database.

Libraries Jan’17 viper A flexible configuration solution for 12 factor apps (and more)

Jun’16 etree An XML handling library modeled on Python’s ElementTree

Mar’15 torrent An embeddable BitTorrent library

Jan’15 mangos A network library for IPC patterns

Dec 29 gorm A Go ORM library

Sep 6 blevesearch A Lucene-like indexing library

Sep 5 gift The Go Image Filterintg Toolkit (see also this CLI interface)

go-vnc An extensible VNC protocol library

Jun 21 gen Clojure-like immutable data-structures and functional helpers

go-linq LINQ -like functionality with coroutine support

Jun 10 libchan A network-enabled abstraction that mimics channels

Oct 26 go-imap an IMAP client library

Sep 16 goworker A Resque-compatible library for background workers

Jul 28 nsq A message queueing system

Aug 23 go-dsp A digital processing package

Dialects Jun’14 funcgo A simplified dialect that compiles to Clojure

UI Jun’14 ui A platform-native GUI library

Tutorials Jan’14 Go by example A nice set of practical examples.

Apps Apr’17 dashing-go A dashboard app.