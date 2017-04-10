A great systems-oriented programming language I’ve taken up to complement Python.
Resources:
|Category
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|Deep Learning
|Apr’17
|neurgo
|all apparently stalled
|go-neural
|gonn
|Machine Learning
|Apr’17
|word2vec
|
word2vec model support
|goml
|stream oriented ML library
|Aug 13
|golearn
|A very nice machine learning library
|Data Science
|Apr’17
|regression
|Multivariable regression
|gophernotes
|A Jupyter kernel for Go
|gonum/plot
|Plotting and visualization
|gonum/optimize
|Gradient descent and minimization
|gonum/graph
|Graph navigation/traversal
|gonum/stat
|statistics package
|gonum/floats
|operations on slices of floats
|gonum/matrix
|Matrix algebra
|go-freeling
|Natural language processing
|scrape
|A simple interface for Go web scraping
|csvutil
|CSV and tabular data
|gota
|DataFrames, Series and data manipulation
|ffjson
|Faster JSON for Go
|gjson
|Fast JSON data retrieval
|Sep 29
|gohadoop
|A set of libraries to build Hadoop jobs
|Web Frameworks
|Jun’16
|echo
|A high-performance HTTP server framework
|Jun’15
|Goji
|A Sinatra-inspired, minimalist framework
|HttpRouter
|A high performance HTTP router
|Other
|May’16
|Shrinking Go binaries
| By stripping debug symbols and using
upx
|Mar’16
|suture
|A library that implements Erlang-like supervision trees
|vscode-go
|An extension for Visual Studio Code
|Mar’15
|termui
|A terminal-oriented dashboard library
|go-bindata
|Pack external assets into a Go program as binary data
|Jun’14
|Tardis Go
|Another transpiler to JavaScript
|Apr’14
|Gobot
|A set of robotics-oriented libraries
|Feb’14
|GopherJS
|A transpiler to JavaScript
|10 Jun
|Lanyon
|A Yaki-like affair that renders Markdown files
|Data
|Dec’15
|Glow
|An easy-to-use distributed computation (map-reduce) system in pure Go.
|Feb’15
|Prometheus
|An all-in-one monitoring system
|Nov 5
|InfluxDB
|a metrics-oriented database.
|Libraries
|Jan’17
|viper
|A flexible configuration solution for 12 factor apps (and more)
|Jun’16
|etree
|An XML handling library modeled on Python’s ElementTree
|Mar’15
|torrent
|An embeddable BitTorrent library
|Jan’15
|mangos
|A network library for IPC patterns
|Dec 29
|gorm
|A Go ORM library
|Sep 6
|blevesearch
|A Lucene-like indexing library
|Sep 5
|gift
|The Go Image Filterintg Toolkit (see also this CLI interface)
|go-vnc
|An extensible VNC protocol library
|Jun 21
|gen
|Clojure-like immutable data-structures and functional helpers
|go-linq
|LINQ-like functionality with coroutine support
|Jun 10
|libchan
|A network-enabled abstraction that mimics channels
|Oct 26
|go-imap
|an IMAP client library
|Sep 16
|goworker
|A Resque-compatible library for background workers
|Jul 28
|nsq
|A message queueing system
|Aug 23
|go-dsp
|A digital processing package
|Dialects
|Jun’14
|funcgo
|A simplified dialect that compiles to Clojure
|UI
|Jun’14
|ui
|A platform-native GUI library
|Tutorials
|Jan’14
|Go by example
|A nice set of practical examples.
|Apps
|Apr’17
|dashing-go
|A dashboard app.
|Jun’15
|go read
|An RSS reader.