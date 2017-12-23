The Tao of Mac

December 23rd 2017

HomeKit is Apple‘s home automation solution, which revolves around the Home Accessory Protocol (HAP)–recently made publicly available.

Date Runtime Link Notes
Dec‘17 Python pyhomekit A set of libraries that implement part of the core protocol
Dec‘17 Python HAP-Python A fuller HAP implementation that allows for easy subclassing
Dec‘17 Python homekit_python Another library and set of utilities
Dec‘17 NodeJS homekit2mqtt A straightforward MQTT two-way bridge
Dec‘17 NodeJS homebridge a very popular bridge with many plugins for specific devices
Dec‘17 NodeJS HAP-NodeJS a very popular HAP implementation
Dec‘17 Java HAP-Java A partial Java implementation
Dec‘17 Go HomeControl a full HAP implementation in Go

