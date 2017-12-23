HomeKit is Apple‘s home automation solution, which revolves around the Home Accessory Protocol (HAP)–recently made publicly available.
|Date
|Runtime
|Link
|Notes
|Dec‘17
|Python
|pyhomekit
|A set of libraries that implement part of the core protocol
|Dec‘17
|Python
|HAP-Python
|A fuller HAP implementation that allows for easy subclassing
|Dec‘17
|Python
|homekit_python
|Another library and set of utilities
|Dec‘17
|NodeJS
|homekit2mqtt
|A straightforward MQTT two-way bridge
|Dec‘17
|NodeJS
|homebridge
|a very popular bridge with many plugins for specific devices
|Dec‘17
|NodeJS
|HAP-NodeJS
|a very popular HAP implementation
|Dec‘17
|Java
|HAP-Java
|A partial Java implementation
|Dec‘17
|Go
|HomeControl
|a full HAP implementation in Go