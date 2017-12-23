Dec‘17 Python pyhomekit A set of libraries that implement part of the core protocol

Dec‘17 Python HAP-Python A fuller HAP implementation that allows for easy subclassing

Dec‘17 Python homekit_python Another library and set of utilities

Dec‘17 NodeJS homekit2mqtt A straightforward MQTT two-way bridge

Dec‘17 NodeJS homebridge a very popular bridge with many plugins for specific devices

Dec‘17 NodeJS HAP-NodeJS a very popular HAP implementation

Dec‘17 Java HAP-Java A partial Java implementation