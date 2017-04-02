A Random Asynchronous Walk

So far it’s mostly about the little RAKE keyword extractor you can see working above, but I have more plans for it - in particular, I expect to try my hand at doing TF-IDF and document clustering “by hand” once I can find a couple of vacant hours one evening.

In the meantime, given the limited time I have, I decided to go low-brow for a bit and take a little time to start building a minimal web UI and examining what I could do differently with the new web stacks now surfacing around asyncio .

Gotta Go Fast¶

It didn’t take me much time to get around to trying Sanic, which leverages uvloop to achieve a massively impressive performance of 25.000 requests per second on my MacBook (an i5 clocking in at 2.9GHz):

$ wrk http://localhost:8000/test Running 10s test @ http://localhost:8000/test 2 threads and 10 connections Thread Stats Avg Stdev Max +/- Stdev Latency 435 .44us 422 .41us 12 .70ms 93 .40% Req/Sec 12 .57k 1 .70k 15 .23k 71 .78% 252720 requests in 10 .10s, 29 .64MB read Requests/sec: 25021 .80 Transfer/sec: 2 .94MB