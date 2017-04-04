The Mac Pro Lives 

I honestly couldn’t care less about the Mac Pro, but it’s nice to see Apple finally addressing the situation. And the way they decided to do so is interesting in and by itself.
But I am glad to hear the Mini is still on the cards, since I would very much like to see it upgraded to match the current MacBook Pro range - I’m still using mine with a dual display set up, since I have long since sworn off the all-in-one designs.
I prefer to pick my own displays and have what little modularity I can get in the smallest possible form factor, so who knows - I might even get a Pro if they design it sensibly this time around.