Python is one of my favorite programming languages due to its terseness and amazing flexibility.
See also Django for more.
My Stuff:
|Sushy
|my current wiki engine.
|Yaki
|my previous wiki engine.
|rss2imap
|The way I used read my news in 2015
|MailArchive
|a quick hack to file web pages as MIME compliant e-mail messages.
|IMAP Backup
|another quick hack that apparently filled a long-standing need.
|Growl native protocol implementation
|this spawned numerous variants, including a proxy.
|PicoRendezvous.py
|a minimalist (and dumb) Bonjour / Rendezvous client.
|PNGCanvas
|a native Python PNG creation module.
|PicoStats
|a minimalist Apache log parser.
|The Python Grimoire
|which I converted into TiddlyWiki format
|newspipe
|which I used daily for a couple of years and occasionally contributed to
Resources:
|Category
|Link
|Notes
|Interpreters & Compilers
|Js2Py
|A JavaScript interpreter written in pure Python
|Hope
|A specialized JIT compiler
|Nuitka
|An interesting batch compiler.
|tinypy
|Python in 64K of code.
|Skulpt
|Some interesting twists on using Python on the way to JavaScript.
|Pyjamas
|Web Application Frameworks
|Moya
|a new(ish), template-centric web framework with some interesting twists
|django-micro
|A lightweight wrapper to use Django as you would Bottle
|Wagtail
|Another Django-based CMS framework.
|wid.gy
|A Django-based CMS framework.
|pecan
|Based on object dispatching
|wheezy.web
|A high-performance framework that seems to get along well with PyPy
|sandman
|A simple RESTful wrapper
|eve
|Another RESTful foundation framework
|Bottle
|Tiny, flexible, awesome. My favorite since 2011.
|Tornado
|non-blocking, which is pretty interesting.
|Django
|The new hotness.
|Snakelets
|A minimalistic app server, my old web platform of choice.
|Draco
|Old and busted, to various extents.
|medusa
|CherryPy
|Karrigell
|Twisted
|Zope
|Machine Learning
|discomll
|A ML framework for Disco
|Debugging Tools
|Eww
|Insert a REPL into a running application
|lptrace
|A pretty amazing single-file strace-like tool for Python
|pudb
|A console debugger
|assertEquals
|a testing framework with a great screencast
|Hypothesis
|A very nice testing framework
|Pycallgraph
|Generate a program flow graph via Graphviz
|REPLs
|ptpython
|The Python Prompt Toolkit
|bpython
|My favorite REPL
|Concurrency
|aioprocessing
|asyncio equivalents of the multiprocessing library
|offset
|ports of the Go concurrency model
|goless
|OpenReplica
|A coordination service that provides replication and synchronization support for large-scale distributed systems
|Pulsar
|Another actor-based multiprocessing library with async IO support and a fair degree of network transparency
|Pykka
|An implementation of the Actor model, with gevent support
|Celery
|My current go-to library for task queueing
|Littleworkers
|Parallel job management without the hassles.
|python-rq
|A simpler queueing library
|Console
|click
|A very nice way to do composable CLI tools
|fabulous
|Totally awesome. PRINT IMAGES TO CONSOLE!
|plumbum
|Another command wrapper, with SSH support.
|pbs
|A nice, simple and consistent generic command wrapper.
|Clint
|A great module for developing CLI applications.
|Colorama
|Making ANSI color sequences work across platforms (see also this gist).
|Functional Programming
|pyrsistent
|A persistent data structure library
|Toolz
|A functional complement to the standard library.
|Hy
|An awesome LISP dialect that sits atop the runtime.
|funcy
|A nice, fairly complete functional library
|Data Handling
|Bounter
|A fast probabilistic counter
|Schematics
|A validation/schema handling library.
|voluptuous
|A data schema validation library.
|xlwings
|An Excel plugin
|fuzzywuzzy
|A fuzzy string matching library
|snakebite
|A native HDFS client to access the Hadoop datastore.
|Happy
|A Hadoop library to run map-reduce jobs via Jython
|PyCascading
|A better way to write Hadoop jobs.
|Graphics
|drawille
|Uses Braille characters for TTY charting
|Vapory
|A library to generate photorealistic renderings using POV-Ray
|Cropmap
|Face-aware image cropping.
|Pygal
|An SVG charting library with a variety of built-in formats.
|pyprocessing
|A Processing clone in Python.
|smc.freeimage
|A wrapper for the freeimage library that can handle various TIFF and fax formats as well as ICC color profiles
|Graphite
|a real-time graphing system similar to RRDTool.
|SciPy
|scientific (including plotting) libraries for Python. Most impressive.
|Pyx
|Oldie, but goodie.
|Skip’s Python Bits
|lots of useful snippets
|pygame
|a game-oriented library with SDL support
|Database
|Peewee
|A small, very flexible ORM
|tinydb
|A (very) lightweight document oriented database
|Goatfish
|An even smaller schemaless ORM
|SQLAlchemy
|See tutorial
|Sybase module
|I’ve used all of these at any one time, and
pymssql worked out better for me.
|FreeTDS
|pymssql
|GIS
|reverse-geocoder
|A fast offline reverse geocoder
|geopy
|an amazingly flexible geocoding library.
|GUI Stuff
|PySide
|A recent Qt binding (up to and including 4.7) with QML support
|kivy
|A sophisticated UI/UX library with Android support
|pyglet
|a cross-platform windowing and multimedia library with OpenGL support
|PythonCard
|A bit basic, but interesting.
|urwid
|A curses based library for building console UIs
|winGuiAuto.py
|for Windows automation.
|VPython
|3D OpenGL libraries for quick visualization.
|Networking
|ThriftPy
|A pure Python implementation of Apache Thrift
|pyrobuf
|a Cython implementation of Google’s protobuf library
|SleekXMPP
|A more modern XMPP library
|pyxmpp2
|another one, probably more interesting.
|pyvnc
|
ctypes interface to the VNC libraries
|pyapns
|An Apple Push Notification Service provider based on Twisted.
|gunicorn
|A WSGI server for UNIX that supports a number of different worker daemons and is highly customizable.
|uwsgi
|A C application container that speaks WSGI (and seems seriously kick-ass).
|msnlib
|An MSN protocol implementation
|ircutils
| A relatively modern IRC framework that uses
asyncore
|IMAPClient
|An IMAP wrapper library
|Python smtplib progress indication
|Might come in useful some day.
|RPyC
|an awesome RPC library
|Eventlet
|Amazing event-oriented framework
|dpkt
|packet creation and parsers
|Pcapy
|a packet manipulation library
|Tftpy
|a pure Python TFTP library, useful for implementing UDP file transfer testbeds.
|ftputil
| a high-level interface to the
ftplib module
|telnetscript
|a simple module to do scripted telnet sessions.
|FAPWS
|a very fast asynchronous web server with a small codebase.
|simple non-blocking HTTP server
|another simple server.
|PuSSH
|SSH wrapper.
|POP
|a POP3 class with neat semantics.
|PyRendezvous
|neat little Bonjour module I use a lot.
|IPy
|an IP address manipulation library.
|Data formats
|biplist
| A library that can manage Mac binary
.plist files
|xlwt
|a library to parse Excel documents (cheatsheet).
|pyparsing
|a handy, flexible parser library that does away with lex/yacc.
|Unicode
|Unidecode
|Does character transliterations.
|Reporting
|Relatorio
|A very neat reporting library with multiple output formats
|HTML and XML
|BeautifulSoup
|The most powerful HTML parser out there.
|pholcidae
|A web crawler library.
|squeezeit
|A CSS and JavaScript bundler and minifier.
|mxTidy
|HTML Tidy for Python
|pygments
|Python syntax highlighter able to handle multiple nested languages
|pyquery
|A jQuery-like library for manipulating documents.
|cssutils
|a CSS Cascading Style Sheets parser.
|Mechanize
|a programmatic web browser for screen scraping.
|Gnosis Utilities
|all sorts of XML goodies.
|lxml
| a different
libxml binding.
|xhtml2pdf
|Aalternatives to PrinceXML for generating formated PDF docs.
|WeasyPrint
|PDFMiner
|a parser and text renderer that can identify location of text on a page and do basic rendering to HTML
|PyPdf
|a PDF toolkit
|Kiva
|a Display PDF library.
|ReportLab Toolkit
|a pure Python PDF library that includes a presentation tool.
|Media
|subliminal
|A library for looking up movie subtitles in various languages.
|Tools
|urlwatch
|A flexible page modification monitor
|pydown
|An HTML presentation generator
|Workflow
|toil
|A cross-platform pipeline management system with Common Workflow Language support
Techniques
- daemon.py, an example daemon script.
- Pydoc – built-in Web help, anytime, anywhere
- How to Write a Spelling Corrector – an interesting technique that can come in handy to fix/suggest search terms, etc.
- Python Webcam Color Track
- Python webcam fun – motion detection
Notable Apps:
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|2014
|Jun 24
|ajenti
|a server management panel
|Jun 9
|isso
|A Disqus-like commenting system
|Fig
|Fast, isolated development environments using Docker
|DreamPie
|Another nice shell
|2013
|Jan 27
|bpython
| A great
curses-based shell
|iPython
|The original, do-it-all notebook-oriented shell
|dreampie
|Another, simpler shell
|2012
|Nov 3
|pyspread
|A Pythonic spreadsheet with R bindings
Notes:
Setting
distutils paths in OS X:
Create a file named
.pydistutils.cfg in your home directory with the following contents and set
$PATH accordingly:
[install]
install_lib = ~/Library/Python/$py_version_short/site-packages
install_scripts = ~/Library/Python/$py_version_short/bin
install_data = ~/Library/Python/$py_version/share
This will install packages to your
Library folder rather than to the system directory, saving you the trouble to use
sudo or risking messing with the system installation. Of course
virtualenv does a better job for keeping track of project-specific dependencies, but this is great for common/complex dependencies and is sure to survive operating system upgrades.
And then you can use `easy_install` or `pip install —user` with impunity, although you might need to do something like:
$ ARCHFLAGS=-Wno-error=unused-command-line-argument-hard-error-in-future easy_install pandas
…for getting around some `clang` oddities.
Instant Web Server on port 8000:
#!/bin/sh python -c '__import__("SimpleHTTPServer").test()'