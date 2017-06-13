The new hotness in the Linux container space.
|Category
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|CLI
|Aug‘15
|Wharfee
|A very nice CLI
|GUI
|Dec‘16
|Portainer
|A simple NodeJS GUI
|Registry
|Jul‘15
|Portus
|A registry front-end that works with the v2 registry and has some user management features.
|Base Images
|Dec‘15
|phusion/baseimage-docker
|an arguably sane(r) Ubuntu base image
|Base Images
|Jul‘15
|gliderlabs/alpine
|a minimal base image that uses Alpine Linux
|Orchestration
|Jul‘15
|Rancher
|Manages Docker containers across a number of hosts, including load balancing and overlay networking, all with a nice GUI.
|Orchestration
|Jul‘15
|Lattice
|Another orchestration framework, this time developed by Pivotal.
|Development
|Sep‘14
|fig
|A simple way to bootstrap development environments
|Development
|Dec‘15
|codekitchen/dinghy
|A nice wrapper that sets up a host NFS server and other niceties
|Hosting
|Dec‘14
|Seagull
|A Web UI for container management
|Hosting
|Apr‘13
|Core OS
|Lightweight distro focused on containers
|Hosting
|Sep‘14
|dockersh
|Segregate logged in users into different containers
|Networking
|Sep‘14
|weave
|Router-based inter-host tunneling, with encryption
|Networking
|Feb‘15
|socketplane
|Auto-discovery and OVS for inter-host traffic
Setting up
boot2docker manually on Parallels
Since I don’t have Parallels Pro, I run Docker on my older Macs like this:
- Download a recent release and put the ISO someplace safe
- Create a new VM manually by dragging the ISO to Parallels (use the
Sharednetwork type)
- After first boot, use
fdiskto create a primary partition in
/dev/sda1and format it using
mkfs.ext4
- Reboot so that it gets mounted and used for certificate storage
- Do
brew install docker(which gets you the CLI)
- SSH into the VM and copy the
*.pemfiles from
/var/lib/boot2docker/tlsto your
~/.dockerfolder
- Set and export
DOCKER_HOSTand
DOCKER_TLS_VERIFYaccordingly
Building The Docker Registry From Scratch (on ARM, too!)
Very simple, really, once you have Go installed. Quite quick on a Raspberry Pi 2, too:
export GOPATH=$HOME/go export PATH=$GOPATH/bin:$PATH # this fetches godep and golint go get github.com/tools/godep github.com/golang/lint/golint # this fetches and builds the registry go get github.com/docker/distribution/cmd/registry # test it with the default config $GOPATH/bin/registry $GOPATH/src/github.com/docker/distribution/cmd/registry/config.yml