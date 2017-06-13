The new hotness in the Linux container space.

Category Date Link Notes CLI Aug‘15 Wharfee A very nice CLI GUI Dec‘16 Portainer A simple NodeJS GUI Registry Jul‘15 Portus A registry front-end that works with the v2 registry and has some user management features. Base Images Dec‘15 phusion/baseimage-docker an arguably sane(r) Ubuntu base image Base Images Jul‘15 gliderlabs/alpine a minimal base image that uses Alpine Linux Orchestration Jul‘15 Rancher Manages Docker containers across a number of hosts, including load balancing and overlay networking, all with a nice GUI. Orchestration Jul‘15 Lattice Another orchestration framework, this time developed by Pivotal. Development Sep‘14 fig A simple way to bootstrap development environments Development Dec‘15 codekitchen/dinghy A nice wrapper that sets up a host NFS server and other niceties Hosting Dec‘14 Seagull A Web UI for container management Hosting Apr‘13 Core OS Lightweight distro focused on containers Hosting Sep‘14 dockersh Segregate logged in users into different containers Networking Sep‘14 weave Router-based inter-host tunneling, with encryption Networking Feb‘15 socketplane Auto-discovery and OVS for inter-host traffic

Setting up boot2docker manually on Parallels

Since I don’t have Parallels Pro, I run Docker on my older Macs like this:

Download a recent release and put the ISO someplace safe

Create a new VM manually by dragging the ISO to Parallels (use the Shared network type)

network type) After first boot, use fdisk to create a primary partition in /dev/sda1 and format it using mkfs.ext4

to create a primary partition in and format it using Reboot so that it gets mounted and used for certificate storage

Do brew install docker (which gets you the CLI)

(which gets you the CLI) SSH into the VM and copy the *.pem files from /var/lib/boot2docker/tls to your ~/.docker folder

files from to your folder Set and export DOCKER_HOST and DOCKER_TLS_VERIFY accordingly

Building The Docker Registry From Scratch (on ARM, too!)

Very simple, really, once you have Go installed. Quite quick on a Raspberry Pi 2, too:

export GOPATH=$HOME/go export PATH=$GOPATH/bin:$PATH # this fetches godep and golint go get github.com/tools/godep github.com/golang/lint/golint # this fetches and builds the registry go get github.com/docker/distribution/cmd/registry # test it with the default config $GOPATH/bin/registry $GOPATH/src/github.com/docker/distribution/cmd/registry/config.yml