iPhone at ten: the revolution continues 

Macworld 2007 seems like a lifetime ago – it was literally another world back then.
It’s going to be interesting reading up on all the reminiscences that are going to pop up over the next few days from all the anointed who were actually there. I lack the time to write anything of consequence, but while waiting for the iPhone 3G (for which I was the product manager at Vodafone), I spent a while maintaining an iPhone timeline. It didn’t age very well, but it’s still up.
Also, this piece makes for some good reading/listening to.
Happy 10th Birthday, iPhone.