Setting up Azure VM Swap using Ansible

Long story short, I was reviewing my bootstrap playbooks and realized that I could make swapfile creation a bit more generic by leveraging waagent (the Azure Linux agent).

So here’s a task file that will reconfigure waagent to set up the swap file on the local hypervisor volume (the volatile device you get for temporary data) and restart it – but ideally you should reboot the machine afterwards, which is what I do as part of my bootstrapping anyway since I usually update the kernel as well.

--- - name : set up swap vars : waagent : ResourceDisk.Format : y # Format if unformatted ResourceDisk.Filesystem : ext4 # Typically ext3 or ext4 ResourceDisk.MountPoint : /mnt/resource # ResourceDisk.EnableSwap : y # Create and use swapfile ResourceDisk.SwapSizeMB : 2048 # Size of the swapfile sudo : yes lineinfile : dest=/etc/waagent.conf line="{{ item.key }}={{ item.value }}" with_dict : "{{ waagent }}" tags : - setup - name : unmount device mount : path : /mnt state : unmounted tags : - setup - name : restart agent service : name : walinuxagent state : restarted sudo : yes tags : - setup

In the meantime, I moved this site to a new, smaller VM (an Azure B-series “burstable” VM, which costs around €3.75/m) as a sort of experiment – Cloudflare makes it trivial to deal with peak loads, but I want to stress-test a few things and test custom Azure metrics, so tightening resources makes it easier to get meaningful numbers.