Hi, I’m a machine! 

We’ve spent the past couple of years drumming up passive/reactive assistants that do little more than pattern matching, so no wonder placing them into roles that mimic initiative makes people uneasy.
But they’re still glorified state machines. I found the Google I/O demo to be a bit whimsical, but the capability is undeniably there, and it’s going to be interesting to see how this pans out, especially since it is the ultimate API—in short, all the talk about digital transformation, exposing APIs for customer service, etc., does not scale out (or down) this far, and Duplex has the potential for doing that.