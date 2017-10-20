The Mac mini isn’t dead yet, says Tim Cook 

“Yet” is not the actual word he used, but at this point I just wish they got on with it and either killed it for real or at least set a timeline for the next release, because I’m running out of reasons to use a Mac as a desktop.
I’m still using a mid-2010 model every single day, and despite the flabbergasting longevity of the thing (seven years of productive use, and still fast enough thanks to added RAM and an external SSD) the lack of halfway decent upgrades (i.e., with good enough CPUs and enough RAM) has been a problem for the past five years, and all the more so since they decided to make aftermarket upgrades impossible.
I will most likely never buy an iMac because the form factor is not suitable for me and I want to pick my own monitors—but most importantly, I want to give them my money in exchange for a compact, quiet desktop machine.