iOS 11: The MacStories Review 

Massively detailed, and nice to skim through even for folk who’ve been using the betas.
I’ve been running the GM for a week now, and was a bit sad to see that even though my iPhone 6 works fine (it was already getting a bit slow), my iPad mini 4 became noticeably sluggish even after the first few days of library rebuilds and whatnot.
I blame the new animations, which add considerable delay to multi-tasking gestures. Some animation timings seem to have changed throughout the OS, so many apps were “infected” by odd delays in scrolling and populating list views.
But it is a solid upgrade, even if I’d have preferred it to be a noticeably faster one.