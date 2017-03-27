How to Build a Button 

Like Michael, I find the Touch Bar to be less than optimal – and after around three months of use, I’m ready to pass judgment on it.
The only reason I don’t rant about the Touch Bar constantly is that I’ve replaced
Esc with other key combinations whenever possible (
Ctrl-C works well enough in
vim, for instance), and that I still rely on an (AA-powered) Apple Wireless Keyboard at my desk.
I will get used to it (just like I got used to touch typing at a fair clip on an iPad mini, but it is still a poor replacement for function keys, and buggier than a bait store (a day doesn’t go by without it obscuring the center set of “buttons” with a black rectangle for some reason).
In short, it is a flawed attempt at innovation – neither good enough to stand on its own, nor effective enough as a credible replacement for standard keys.