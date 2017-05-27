I like the way things are evolving in terms of basic building blocks for modern app architectures, but there are two things that annoy me a bit: the multiple (sometimes insanely deep) matryoshka-like layers of abstraction and the continued emphasis on web services (everything’s an HTTP request, and event queues or messaging buses end up being second-class citizens).
Still, Istio looks nice, and I like the fact that the new wild frontier of microservice platforms seem to be standardizing atop Kubernetes in a way. The flip side is that I still think there’s just too much overhead involved even for simple solutions, and I see signs of yak shaving in its community that make me wonder if we’re reinventing the right wheels…