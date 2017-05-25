Postponing Azure VM Auto-Shutdown From Your iPhone

I normally use Azure Devtest Labs for managing the remote environments I work in, but now and then I have to set up standalone VMs outside a lab, and the first thing I do in the case of a cost-intensive resource (like, say, a GPU-enabled machine where I’m training a neural network) is set up an auto-shutdown timer (usually for around dinner time).

This is supported on all VMs now – automatic power-on isn’t yet supported outside Devtest Labs, which is sad, but I’m hoping it will surface some time in the future.

The one catch with this approach is that I often need to keep working for a while, and I’m invariably not logged in to the right subscription (or even to the portal itself) when auto-shutdown kicks in, so I’m often caught by surprise (often when I’m actually logged in directly to the machine).

Going over to the portal in a hurry and trying to find the right machine amidst hundreds of resources is a major pain and completely breaks my flow, so in order to avoid chagrin and interruptions I’ve been looking into ways to have a bit more control over auto-shutdown.

That led me to investigate Azure infrastructure web hooks – you can define hooks for metrics alerts, and as it happens Devtest Labs also has an auto-shutdown hook. After a little searching and asking around (because it’s still somewhat hard to find this in the docs outside the context of Devtest Labs), I figured out that the Schedules > Auto-shutdown web hook available for any VM works exactly the same as the ones in Devtest Labs).

So I went over to Microsoft Flow, logged in and created a new flow with a Request node and a Send me a mobile notification node, like so:

Can't get any simpler, really.

To provide the required field bindings for the data sent as part of the web hook call, I pasted in to the Request input box the following schema:

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#" , "properties" : { "delayUrl120" : { "type" : "string" }, "delayUrl60" : { "type" : "string" }, "eventType" : { "type" : "string" }, "guid" : { "type" : "string" }, "labName" : { "type" : "string" }, "owner" : { "type" : "string" }, "resourceGroupName" : { "type" : "string" }, "skipUrl" : { "type" : "string" }, "subscriptionId" : { "type" : "string" }, "text" : { "type" : "string" }, "vmName" : { "type" : "string" } }, "required" : [ "skipUrl" , "delayUrl60" , "delayUrl120" , "vmName" , "guid" , "owner" , "eventType" , "text" , "subscriptionId" , "resourceGroupName" , "labName" ], "type" : "object" }

…and I then added the delayUrl60 link as the notification link.

This lets me conveniently postpone shutdown for an hour without having to log in to the portal (or anywhere else) – I just do it straight from my iPhone in a couple of taps (first the notification and then the link inside the Flow app), which is quick and easy enough to not break my flow.

A minor thing, I know, but so useful that I thought it needed more exposure.

Update: Here’s what it looks like on the phone. And yes, that’s a Douglas Adams reference: