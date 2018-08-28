SmallCubed MailTags to use Third-Party Sync Server in Mojave 

Even though I don’t use MailTags, I do rely extensively on Mail Act-On to manage my personal mail, and to be honest I don’t like the idea of merging the entire suite into a single plugin and have it sync data with a third-party server outside iCloud.
I fully get that maintaining tag data inside IMAP is damn near impossible, but adding an extra point of failure and new attack vectors (however unlikely) into my e-mail client is not something I’m interested in at all. I already have too much software that talks to third party machines for no good technical reason whatsoever.
Also, it’s a obvious slippery slope for new features–time to start looking into Mail Act-On alternatives like MsgFiler.