RIP AirPort Base Stations 

The writing was on the wall, but this is still sad. What annoys me the most is that a lot of modern Wi-Fi gear relies on crummy management applications (or worse, volatile cloud services that expose your home to all kinds of added risks), and the only real guarantee you have of having a setup that will work smoothly and securely is to be your own radio planning expert.
When my three AirPort base stations die, I’ll likely replace them with OpenWRT-capable gear rather than rely on a manufacturer to “support” them.