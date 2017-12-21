Apple Plans Combined iPhone, iPad & Mac Apps 

Even though this makes sense, I have s strong feeling it will result in the dumbing down of the macOS user experience to a degree where it will be untenable to use for serious purposes.
I’ve long felt that even as computers became mainstream appliances their actual usefulness slowly declined, and in this age of dumbed-down web apps I am actually concerned that iOS apps might be considered as “good enough” for the desktop–even if Apple persists, for whatever reason, in not supporting touchscreens in macOS.
Any which way this goes, they can pry Terminal and CLI utilities from my cold, dead hands.