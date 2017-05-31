Draft: Kubernetes container development made easy 

I simultaneously love and am wary of this. The former is because we need a simple, no frills way for inexperienced people to easily deploy their solutions on Kubernetes, and the latter for exactly the same reasons.
Having a tool that is simple to use cannot replace planning and forethought where it regards application architecture, and I’ve come across too many situations where tooling made complex things deceptively (and dangerously) easy…
But still, baby steps. Thing is, I’m still waiting for people to realize that we’re just trading one kind of complexity for another.
(There’s a sister post with a fancy animation, but this one has a better technical explanation.)