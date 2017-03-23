Apple Acquires Workflow 

Well, this was unexpected (and then maybe not). I use Workflow on a daily basis for a number of things, including publishing all my linkblog posts (which are written directly to Dropbox together with the accompanying image) and looking up public transport schedules from my Watch.
Update: and the first post-acquisition update is already out, axing support for Pocket and Google Maps (two of the things I used with it), among others.
One can only hope that Apple has better plans for it than subsuming it and watering it down – at least they’re making it free, but I would very much like to see it evolve into something even more powerful under Apple stewardship, rather than languishing into obscurity…
(Ironically, I reported a bug with the new file actions yesterday. The litmus test, I think, is to see when – and if – it gets fixed.)