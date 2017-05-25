This is a list of miscellaneous resources I’ve come across dealing with data visualization in several forms.

The Graphs and Graphing and Visualization pages will be subsumed by this one in the fullness of time.

Ratings are entirely subjective based on my interest.

Charting and Plotting

Graphs

Scientific Visualization

Miscellaneous

Date Link Type Formats Rating Notes 2013 Feb 1 Timeline JS JavaScript N/A ★★★★★ A very nice, full-featured timeline solution. dataset JavaScript N/A ★★★★ A library for manipulating datasets client-side (goes hand in hand with Storyboard, which is great for async processing.) 2012 Dec 1 d3-cloud JavaScript SVG ★★★ A D3-powered word cloud library that might come in handy. 2011 Older NodeBox Desktop app Multiple ★★★★★ Can be used to programmatically do just about anything, including graphs Flare Multi-purpose library Flash ★★★★★ Can do several kinds of interactive data plots and directed/undirected graphs Flow Map Java desktop tool Multiple ★★★ Unique, as far as I know

Geodata