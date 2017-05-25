This is a list of miscellaneous resources I’ve come across dealing with data visualization in several forms.
Ratings are entirely subjective based on my interest.
|Date
|Link
|Type
|Formats
|Rating
|Notes
|2017
| May 27th
| Plotnine
| Python
| iPython
| ★★★★★
| A graphing grammar that works atop
ggplot2
|2016
| May 21st
| XKCD plots in matplotlib
| Python
| Multiple
| ★★★★★
| Because real life mimics comics sometimes.
| May 8th
| Vega
| Multiple
| Multiple
| ★★★★★
| a declarative format for creating, saving, and sharing visualization designs, powering a number of tools.
|2015
| Dec 7
| d3.compose
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| Another D3 extension for composing charts
| Mar 18
| Textures.js
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| An amazing D3 add-on that provides textured fills.
|2014
| Nov 14
| MetricsGraphics.js
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Another D3 wrapper, with nice features for dashboards.
| Aug 7
| Chartist
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★
| Interesting approach to responsiveness, not many features.
|Jul 28
| Vincent
| Python
| SVG
| ★★★★
|Glue for creating charts in iPython notebooks
| Bearcart
| Python
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Jul 25
| Bokeh
| Python
| Multiple
| ★★★★
| Very impressive for server-driven rendering.
|Jul 11
| CanvasXPress
| JavaScript
| Canvas
| ★★★
| Not very useful to me, but has a few unusual plot types, like heatmap and Venn diagrams.
| JSXGraph
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Excellent for interactive mathematics.
| dimple
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Yet another D3 wrapper
| dygraphs
| JavaScript
| Canvas
|★★★★
| Very sophisticated.
| xCharts
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★
| Simple and uncluttered.
| C3.js
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| Provides a very interesting set of options.
| Peity
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★
| Good for sparklines.
| Jun 26
| Epoch
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| Real-time charting done sensibly
| Jun 24
| BlockSpring
| JavaScript
| Multiple
| ★★★★★
| A whole site devoted to modular visualization
| Jun 10
| dc.js
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| A charting library based on D3 with native crossfilter support
|2013
| Nov 15
| chartjs
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Nice design, but free only for non-commercial use.
| Nov 11
| HighCharts
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Free for non-commercial use. Constantly updated, but somehow I just can’t bear it.
| Oct 1
| ChartJS
| JavaScript
| Canvas
| ★★★★★
| Simple, straightforward, easy to use.
|2012
| Nov 28
| XKCD charts in D3
| JavaScript
| N/A
|
| I just had to make note of this.
| Oct 30
| crossfilter
| JavaScript
| N/A
| ★★★★★
| A library for exploring large multivariate datasets in the browser.
| Jul 12
| Rickshaw
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★
| Another D3 wrapper.
| May 3
| nvd3.js
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| A simplified D3 wrapper that I found terribly useful.
| Apr 25
| Cubism.js
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| A D3 plugin that supports horizon charts, one of my personal favorites for time series visualization.
| Apr 16
| Envision
| JavaScript
| HTML canvas
| ★★★★★
| An extension of HumbleFinance (below) with extra features.
|2011
| Apr 9
| Graphite
| Python
| Misc.
| ★★★★
| A complete data collection and real time charting framework.
|2010
| Sep 20
| webtreemap
| JavaScript
| HTML
| ★★★★★
| Brilliant treemap code.
| Aug 3
| streamgraph.js
| JavaScript
| HTML canvas
| ★★★★
| An elegant streamgraph implementation.
| Mar 13
| HumbleFinance
| JavaScript
| HTML canvas
| ★★★★
| A very good reimplementation of the Google Finance charts.
|2009
| Nov 2
| Protovis
| JavaScript
| SVG
| ★★★★★
| Seems pretty damn good and provides an amazing array of output formats with a simple approach to coding.
| Jun 6
| Fun With Canvas: Create a jQuery Graph Plugin
|JavaScript
|HTML canvas
|★★★★
|Simple and effective
|May 23
| Axiis : Data Visualization Framework
| Flex library
| Flash
|★★★★
|Built atop Degrafa, adding a few layout primitives and other building blocks.
| Degrafa : Declarative Graphics Framework
| Flex library
| Flash
| ★★★★
|Seems very flexible and powerful.
| Mar 03
| RGraph
| JavaScript library
|HTML canvas
|★★★★★
|Pretty extensive, does interaction, Gantt charts, supports ASCII text rendering as well.
| Jan 28
| jsxgraph
|JavaScript library
|HTML canvas, SVG
|★★★
|Good for mathematical plotting.
|2008
| Dec 23
| TimeSeriesGraph
| Source code
| Flash
| ★★★★
| A clone of the Google Finance zoomable charts
| Sep 17
| Bluff: Beautiful graphs in JavaScript
| JavaScript library
|HTML canvas
| ★★★★
| A port of the Gruff library for Ruby. Very small and lightweight, can pull data straight off HTML tables.
|Previously
|Open Flash Chart
|Viewer and server-side libraries
|Flash
|★★★★★
|Pretty damn good, only thing I don’t like are the funky tooltips
|Google Chart API
|Web Service
|PNG
|★★★★
|Lots of chart types, but URL API makes it a bit limited
|Plotkit
|JavaScript library
|HTML canvas, SVG
|★★★
|Simple and to the point, hasn’t been updated since 2006
|Flot
|jQuery extension
|HTML canvas
|★★★★★
|Amazingly powerful, supports interactive zooming of data
|ExtFlot
|jQuery extension
|HTML canvas
|★★★★★
|Extended version using ExtJS
|amCharts
|Viewer
|Flash
|★★★★
|Commercial (free with hard-coded link to home site)
|XML/SWF Charts
|Viewer
|Flash
|★★★
|Commercial (free with hard-coded link to home site)
|Pychart
|Python library
|PDF, PNG, SVG
|★★★
|Good for complex scientific plots. Not updated since 2006.
|Chaco
|Python library
|Qt and GUI, primarily
|★★★★★
|Best suited for GUI apps
|ZedGraph
|C# classes
|Multiple
|★★★
|Usable for server-side chart generation as well as GUI
|Pybrary Plot
|C#
|Multiple
|★★
|Simple and straightforward
|nplot
|C#
|Multiple
|★★★
|Primarily aimed at server-side plots
|Gnuplot
|CLI tool
|Multiple
|★★★★
|The old favorite, great for scientific plotting but too complex for simple stuff
|ploticus
|CLI tools
|Multiple
|★★★★★
|Great for very large datasets
|RRDtool
|Standalone tool with multiple language bindings
|PNG
|★★★★★
|Excellent for system and network monitoring over large periods of time
|GraphSketcher
|Desktop app
|PDF, JPEG, PNG
|★★★★
|Simple and to the point, great for off-the-cuff graphs