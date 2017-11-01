Python is one of my favorite programming languages due to its terseness and amazing flexibility.

My Stuff:

Sushy my current wiki engine. Yaki my previous wiki engine. rss2imap The way I used read my news in 2015 MailArchive a quick hack to file web pages as MIME compliant e-mail messages. IMAP Backup another quick hack that apparently filled a long-standing need. Growl native protocol implementation this spawned numerous variants, including a proxy. PicoRendezvous.py a minimalist (and dumb) Bonjour / Rendezvous client. PNGC anvas a native Python PNG creation module. PicoStats a minimalist Apache log parser. The Python Grimoire which I converted into TiddlyWiki format newspipe which I used daily for a couple of years and occasionally contributed to

Resources:

Notable Apps:

Date Link Notes 2014 Jun 24 ajenti a server management panel Jun 9 isso A Disqus-like commenting system Fig Fast, isolated development environments using Docker DreamPie Another nice shell 2013 Jan 27 bpython A great curses -based shell iPython The original, do-it-all notebook-oriented shell dreampie Another, simpler shell 2012 Nov 3 pyspread A Pythonic spreadsheet with R bindings

Notes:

Setting distutils paths in OS X:

Create a file named .pydistutils.cfg in your home directory with the following contents and set $PATH accordingly:

[install] install_lib = ~/Library/Python/$py_version_short/site-packages install_scripts = ~/Library/Python/$py_version_short/bin install_data = ~/Library/Python/$py_version/share

This will install packages to your Library folder rather than to the system directory, saving you the trouble to use sudo or risking messing with the system installation. Of course virtualenv does a better job for keeping track of project-specific dependencies, but this is great for common/complex dependencies and is sure to survive operating system upgrades.

And then you can use `easy_install` or `pip install —user` with impunity, although you might need to do something like:

$ ARCHFLAGS=-Wno-error=unused-command-line-argument-hard-error-in-future easy_install pandas

…for getting around some `clang` oddities.

Instant Web Server on port 8000:

#!/bin/sh python -c '__import__("SimpleHTTPServer").test()'

