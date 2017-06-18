Coding for Kids

This is a (very) incomplete list of resources for teaching kids how to program.

Date Link Notes

/2 Jun’17 Code Club Online courses for kids

Thonny A simple Python IDE for beginners

May’16 load81 A Lua based programming environment for kids, similar to Codea.

Blockly Google’s Scratch-like toolkit for visual programming.

Stencyl A Haxe-based IDE that uses a similar approach to Scratch

Older Scratch The quintessential reference. The online version is, sadly, not as good as the original, and the iOS version is targeted at smaller children, so 6-8yos have little interest in them.

Code.org Has a fair (but still very small) set of Portuguese language resources.

Codea A Lua IDE for the iPad that has a cheaper “scratchpad” edition.