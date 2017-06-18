Coding for Kids

This is a (very) incomplete list of resources for teaching kids how to program.
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|/2 Jun’17
|Code Club
|Online courses for kids
|Thonny
|A simple Python IDE for beginners
|May’16
|load81
|A Lua based programming environment for kids, similar to Codea.
|Blockly
|Google’s Scratch-like toolkit for visual programming.
|Stencyl
|A Haxe-based IDE that uses a similar approach to Scratch
|Older
|Scratch
|The quintessential reference. The online version is, sadly, not as good as the original, and the iOS version is targeted at smaller children, so 6-8yos have little interest in them.
|Code.org
|Has a fair (but still very small) set of Portuguese language resources.
|Codea
|A Lua IDE for the iPad that has a cheaper “scratchpad” edition.
|Pythonista
|Not really focused on kids, but considering the lack of a decent Python IDE for kids on just about every other platform, it deserves a spot here.