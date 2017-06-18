The Tao of Mac

Rui Carmo
updated June 18th 2017, at late afternoon · 1 min read

Coding for Kids

This is a (very) incomplete list of resources for teaching kids how to program.

Date Link Notes
/2 Jun’17 Code Club Online courses for kids
Thonny A simple Python IDE for beginners
May’16 load81 A Lua based programming environment for kids, similar to Codea.
Blockly Google’s Scratch-like toolkit for visual programming.
Stencyl A Haxe-based IDE that uses a similar approach to Scratch
Older Scratch The quintessential reference. The online version is, sadly, not as good as the original, and the iOS version is targeted at smaller children, so 6-8yos have little interest in them.
Code.org Has a fair (but still very small) set of Portuguese language resources.
Codea A Lua IDE for the iPad that has a cheaper “scratchpad” edition.
Pythonista Not really focused on kids, but considering the lack of a decent Python IDE for kids on just about every other platform, it deserves a spot here.

See Also:

PythonLua