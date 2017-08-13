The ECMA – 262 Standard, ratified after Netscape and Microsoft (mostly) agreed to make JavaScript and JScript interoperable.

Ways To Avoid Writing JavaScript

I’ve taken to looking for alternative ways to develop in JavaScript that don’t require me to put up with its syntax and overall insanity. Here’s a few I like (mostly compilers, since that’s what makes the most sense for me):

Category Date Link Notes Compilers Jun 5 Opal A Ruby transpiler Nov 18th Elm A functional language that compiles to JavaScript wisp A homoiconic LISP dialect with Clojure syntax and macros pythonium A Python 3 to JavaScript translator

Resources:

Most of these are library-independent. Check my jQuery page for more, since there’s an entire sub-culture that believes it to be JavaScript programming in and by its own…

Snippets:

Associative Arrays in JavaScript