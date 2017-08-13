The ECMA – 262 Standard, ratified after Netscape and Microsoft (mostly) agreed to make JavaScript and JScript interoperable.
Ways To Avoid Writing JavaScript
I’ve taken to looking for alternative ways to develop in JavaScript that don’t require me to put up with its syntax and overall insanity. Here’s a few I like (mostly compilers, since that’s what makes the most sense for me):
|Category
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|Compilers
|Jun 5
|Opal
|A Ruby transpiler
|Nov 18th
|Elm
|A functional language that compiles to JavaScript
|wisp
|A homoiconic LISP dialect with Clojure syntax and macros
|pythonium
|A Python 3 to JavaScript translator
Resources:
Most of these are library-independent. Check my jQuery page for more, since there’s an entire sub-culture that believes it to be JavaScript programming in and by its own…
|Tools
|Aug’16
|nodeenv
|A sane way to install multiple versions of Node in segregated environments. Downloads prebuilt binaries on macOS, Linux and Windows.
|create-react-app
|A bootstrap tool for React apps.
|May’12
|javascript.tmbundle
|An indispensable TextMate add-on (the autocompletion features alone are priceless)
|Apr’11
|PhantomJS
|A complete WebKit web stack, made scriptable via JavaScript. Awesome for testing, rendering pages to raster formats, etc.
|UI elements
|Aug’15
|dragula
|a drag and drop library
|Jul’15
|lazysizes
|For lazy image loading
|May’14
|Framerjs
|For designing interactive prototypes
|Oct’13
|Odometer
|A library for counters with smooth transitions
|rainbow.js
|A slim progress bar
|nprogress
|Another slim progress bar
|Jun’12
|Mousetrap
|a very nice way to handle keyboard shortcuts
|Feb 26’11
|Color Wheel
|A great color picker component
|Sep 17
|Roar
|Two Growl-like components done with MooTools
|Window.Growl 2.0
|Timeframe
|Amazing calendar widget with support for date range selection.
|Data Binding
|Aug’17
|seamless-immutable
|Immutable data structures a la Mori
|Sep 18
|knockout.sync.js
|A very nice Knockout extension that allows you to sync data among clients and backends
|Canvas and Graphing
|Dec’15
|smartcrop.js
|Content-aware image cropping
|Jan’14
|glsl-transition
|A library that uses GL shaders for transitions
|Oct 20’13
|GoJS
|A commercial charting and diagramming library
|Sep 18’13
|svgjs
|A lightweight library for SVG handling
|May 7’13
|Two.js
|An intriguing API that supports a number of back-ends (svg, canvas and WebGL)
|Feb 17’13
|GoJS
|An amazing charting library with support for flowcharts, swimlanes, and a number of business process diagrams.
|Sep 25’12
|Ejecta
|A fast GL-backed canvas library for iOS
|jsPlumb
|A Yahoo pipes-like library.
|Jun 25’11
|paper.js
|Amazing open source vector graphics scripting framework that runs on top of the HTML5 Canvas
|Apr 21’10
|Akibahara
|A wonderful set of small libraries to clone 8-bit era arcade games,
|Jan 19’10
|Highcharts
|A very comprehensive charting library.
|Jan 1’10
|Raphael
|An amazing vector library, with a charting companion that will knock your socks off.
|Dec 3’09
|Parcycle: A Particle System with HTML5 canvas
|Pretty damn amazing.
|Nov 6’08
|JavaScript Information Visualization Toolkit
|A pretty comprehensive set of resources
|Dec 16’07
|Safari Programming Topics
|Firefox 1.1 Canvas Support
|Timeline
|a draggable DHTML timeline widget
|Forms and Input
|Oct 27’13
|date
|A date parser that can take pseudo-natural language strings
|Sep 20’13
|focus-transition
|should be the default everywhere
|Feb 1’13
|Kalendae
|a very impressive, framework-agnostic date picker
|Dec 16’07
|Auto-Tab
|JavaScript Calendar
|HTML Tabbed Dialog Widget
|XLoadTree
|dynamically loading tree control
|Text Formatting
|Codeblock.js
|A nice way to provide code samples.
|Feb 1’13
|Rainbow
|A nice syntax highlighter
|Jan 1’10
|google-code-prettify
|A source code prettifier with support for multiple programming languages.
|jsMath: A Method of Including Mathematics in Web Pages
|An amazing (re)interpretation of TeX
|Oct 21’09
|JavaScript Prettifier
|Simple to use and effective
|Sep 17’09
|To Title Case
|A port of Gruber’s title case script
|Dec 16’07
|Showdown
|a Markdown port
|Highlight.js
|two interesting syntax highlighters
|Syntax Highlighter
|Diff Algorithm
|Search Engine Keyword Highlight
|yes, I know it’s cheating – but it works fine when you don’t want to hack your back-end.
|3D
|Mar’12
|cannon.js
|An amazing physics engine.
|Mar’11
|adamia-3d
|A pure JS library with an interesting math component.
|CopperLicht
|A full-featured 3D engine.
|three.js
|Probably the current (best) bet to work with WebGL. (some interesting samples here
|Toolkits
|Sep’14
|js-csp
| All the fun of Clojure
core.async without the beauty.
|Oct’13
|Riot.js
|An opinionated take on MVP
|Oct’13 Minified.js
|A tiny replacement for jQuery/Zepto/etc.
|May’13
|Bookshelf.js
|A sane ORM.
|Feb’13
|PouchDB
|A local storage wrapper with the ability to work offline and sync with a remote source.
|anima.js
|A tiny, but flexible animation library.
|uilayer
|A very nice abstraction for managing content positioning and animation using layers (and 3D transforms).
|Rekapi
|A keyframe animation library with tweening.
|Aug’11
|Underscore
|A small but powerful functional programming toolkit.
|Mar’11
|php.js
|Useful for porting across app logic.
|Feb 20’11
|CoffeeScript
|Sanity, restored.
|Nov 7’09
|Closure
|A compiler, library and toolchain by Google.
|Dec 16’07
|Taffy DB
|an interesting “database” library.
|Prototype
|heavily driven by Rails
|Cross-Browser
|dojo Toolkit
|a UI toolkit for dynamic website implementation
|Moo.fx
|very lightweight (3KB)
|JQuery
|it’s everywhere these days.
|Server-side
|Dec’14
|Ducktape
|An embeddable JavaScript engine
|May 16’10
|node.js
|An event-oriented framework for doing I/O using Google’s V8 engine.
|UI Frameworks
|Apr 10’10
|UKI
|A simple UI kit for complex web apps that was used to do a complete Mail.app mock-up
|Nov 7’09
|Cappuccino
|Utterly amazing, and used by very complex web apps like 280 Slides and Mockingbird
|Media
|Dec 16’07
|Smooth SlideShow Library
|OpenLayers
|a map navigation UI
|Ken Burns Slideshows
|iPhoto-like image resizing using Javascript
|GreyBox
|a Mac OS X like popup.
|fadomatic
|cross-browser DIV fader
|Walter Zorn
|vector drawing, graphing, and other amazing stuff
|image cross fader
|Development
|Apr 17’10
|Learning Advanced Javascript
|An interactive tutorial.
|Dec 16’07
|Jash: JavaScript Shell
|Escaping regular expression characters
|JSLint
|an interesting lint adaptation for JavaScript
|Lumberjack
|a set of logging utilities
|JSAN
|CPAN for JavaScript, of a sort
|Mouse Input
|Dec 16’07
|Drag-and-Drop Sortable Lists
|Drag-and-Drop Library
|Mouse Wheel Programming
|Pie Menus
|a nice Pie Menus Menus implementation.
|Tables
|Dec 16’07
|ActiveScripts Grid
|an impressive grid control
|Sortable Table
|Standartista Table Sorting
|Sortable and Groupable Table
|Ajax related
|Dec 16’07
|LiveSearch
|the stuff I used on this site’s search box for a while
|Everything about the XML HTTP Request intrinsic object
|that which is now being dubbed Ajax. I wonder how far we are from Tide.
|JPSPAN
|a server-to- JavaScript bridge using the XML HTTP object and some very clever data conversion.
|SAJAX
|a similar effort geared towards PHP
Snippets:
Associative Arrays in JavaScript
// Taken from:
// http://philikon.wordpress.com/2010/04/20/associative-arrays-in-javascript/
function dict () {
var keys = [];
var values = [];
return {
get: function (key) {
return values[keys.indexOf(key)]
},
set: function (key, value) {
var i = keys.indexOf(key);
if (i === -1) {
i = keys.length;
}
keys[i] = key;
values[i] = value;
},
del: function (key) {
var i = keys.indexOf(key);
keys.splice(i, 1);
values.splice(i, 1);
},
keys: function () {
return keys.slice();
},
values: function () {
return values.slice();
},
};
}