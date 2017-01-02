Simply the best thing around for keeping file trees up to date across machines, partitions, etc. These are my random notes on it (in the sense that they might seem somewhat random, but they’re mine alone):
Bulk Photo Sync
The fastest way to sync a few hundred gigabytes of photos from my NAS to a backup disk is, alas, to bypass the
rsync algorithm entirely and do it with:
--verbose --archive (same as -rlptgoD, i.e. --recursive --links --perms --times --group --owner --devices --specials) --whole-file --extended-attributes --partial --progress
This because doing full checksums on the whole thing takes a long time for large photos and video files. And yeah, it’s pretty much like the Mac’s built-in ditto.
The above can be neatly summarized as:
rsync -vaWEP /Volumes/photo/ /Volumes/Fort\ Knox/Photos
And I occasionally swap the “W” with an “I” when I want a full binary sync (which is very seldom needed for a photo archive, but essential if you tweak the EXIF tags on it now and then).
Cut & Paste shortcut for one of my LAN backups
rsync -Cravztue ssh --progress --no-whole-file --stats --sparse --dry-run /home/rcarmo [email protected]:/Volumes/Pedestal/Backups/monolith/home/carmor
Poor man’s
rsync using only
cp:
Assuming file contents don’t change, this will only copy new files across:
cp -npRv "/Volumes/Local" "/Volumes/Remote"
Resources:
- csync - a non-
rsyncfile synchronizer that happens to be bi-directional and support SFTP.
- mrsync - a multicast-enabled version that seems pretty useful for keeping large sets of machines in sync
- rsnapshot, a filesystem snapshot utility (written in Perl for making backups of local and remote systems.
- A HOWTO I mirrored locally for setting up the daemon under Leopard.