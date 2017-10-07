Setting up Azure VM Swap using Ansible

Long story short, I was reviewing my bootstrap playbooks and realized that I could make swapfile creation a bit more generic by leveraging
waagent (the Azure Linux agent).
So here’s a task file that will reconfigure
waagent to set up the swap file on the local hypervisor volume (the volatile device you get for temporary data) and restart it – but ideally you should reboot the machine afterwards, which is what I do as part of my bootstrapping anyway since I usually update the kernel as well.
---
- name: set up swap
vars:
waagent:
ResourceDisk.Format: y # Format if unformatted
ResourceDisk.Filesystem: ext4 # Typically ext3 or ext4
ResourceDisk.MountPoint: /mnt/resource #
ResourceDisk.EnableSwap: y # Create and use swapfile
ResourceDisk.SwapSizeMB: 2048 # Size of the swapfile
sudo: yes
lineinfile: dest=/etc/waagent.conf line="{{ item.key }}={{ item.value }}"
with_dict: "{{ waagent }}"
tags:
- setup
- name: unmount device
mount:
path: /mnt
state: unmounted
tags:
- setup
- name: restart agent
service:
name: walinuxagent
state: restarted
sudo: yes
tags:
- setup
In the meantime, I moved this site to a new, smaller VM (an Azure B-series “burstable” VM, which costs around €3.75/m) as a sort of experiment – Cloudflare makes it trivial to deal with peak loads, but I want to stress-test a few things and test custom Azure metrics, so tightening resources makes it easier to get meaningful numbers.