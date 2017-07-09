This is a stub while I put together some more resources, but for the moment here are some LISP/Scheme implementations I’m keeping an eye on (besides Clojure).

Category Date Link Notes Common Lisp Jul’17 darkmatter A notebook-style LISP environment Sep ‘14’ SICL A modular implementation of Common Lisp for mixing and matching. Jun ’14 Clozure CL Fast, runs on ARM , compiles down to native code, uses threads Jul’15 Ceramic An Electron wrapper for shipping desktop applications Interpreters May’16 uLisp An interpreter for the Arduino Oct’14 pixie An RPython-based lightweight LISP Sep’14 IronScheme Runs atop the .NET DLR glisp An embeddable Go interpreter that compiles LISP to bytecode Compilers Jun’16 Wasp LISP an interesting twist on special-purpose LISP s Jan’15 chlorine A subset of Clojure that compiles to JavaScript cormanlisp For Windows Sep 6 rhine A Clojure-inspired LISP that targets LLVM Jun’14 gisp Generates Go code via AST mapping psota A Clojure compiler that targets the PyPy JIT May’14 l2l A compiler to Lua Hy Compiles down to Python AST , with full interop Pharen Compiles to PHP , of all things… Wisp Compiles to JavaScript, with Clojure syntax