The Tao of Mac

Rui Carmo
updated July 9th 2017, in the morning · 2 min read

Clojure(Script)

Clojure is a LISP dialect that targets the Java VM – but that also happens to have a number of other back-ends, including a JavaScript one.

Category Date Link Notes
Big Data & Data Science Jul’17 gorilla-repl A notebook style REPL with plotting features
clojupyter A Jupyter notebook kernel
Feb’15 Onyx A Clojure data processing framework
Jan’15 Sparkling A Clojure API for Apache Spark
Jan 4’14 Parkour Clojure integration layer written directly against Hadoop
PigPen A DSL that compiles down to Apache Pig
Sep 27 Incanter A set of statistical and graphical tools
Aug 20 Cascalog A querying library for Hadoop inspired by Datalog
Distributed Computing Nov’16 chazel A Hazelcast wrapper
hface A Hazelcast cluster monitor
Tools Jan’17 Nightlight An embedded editor that runs inside your project
Oct’16 docker-clojure The official Docker image for Clojure, with build triggers.
Jun’16 tenzing A Clojurescript application template
Sep 5 Grenchman A simple, straightforward nREPL client
Oct 27 lein-midje-doc A clever way to generate documentation from tests
Oct 23 Codox A documentation generator that relies on function metadata
Oct 20 lein-fruit A Leiningen plugin to develop iOS apps (using RoboVM)
Sep 27 Nightcode An integrated IDE
Aug 20 Austin A ClojureScript REPL
Job Management Oct’16 byplay A background job queue atop PostgreSQL
Sep’15 resque-clojure A Resque clone.
Web Frameworks Dec’15 ring-swagger Swagger Spec for Clojure Web Apps
Dec 13 Caribou Pretty decent back-office.
Sep 29 Pedestal A more complete framework
Aug 20 Luminus Another similar framework.
Noir Nice (but, alas, deprecated) framework atop Ring and Compojure
Compojure HTTP routing middleware
Ring HTTP abstractions
Immutant A full-blown application server
Cloud Tools Jul’15 cljs-lambda A leiningen plugin/template for running ClojureScript functions inside AWS Lambda
Web UI Dec’14 Reagent A React wrapper that is less trendy (but arguably more pragmatic) than Om
Jan’13 Cloact a simple ClojureScript interface to React
cljs-binding a native data binding library
Nov 5 clang Bindings to AngularJS
Resources Jul’14 Grimoire A handy reference
Aug’13 Clojure Toolbox A compilation of useful libraries
Graphics Jan 4 collage A high-level image processing library
Infoviz Oct 20 strokes An interop library for using D3, with samples
C2 A D3-like visualization library with a standalone bundle
Parsers Jan’14 feedparser-clj An RSS feed parsing library
Oct 20 Instaparse A generic parser library
Parsley a DSL for creating total and truly incremental parsers in Clojure
Sep 9 gloss A byte-format DSL especially suited to handling raw binary protocols
Sep 16 markdown-clj A limited Markdown parser
Networking Sep 29 swarmiji A simple distributed computing framework using RabbitMQ
Avout Distributed state in Clojure, via ZooKeeper
Sep 17 clojure-protobuf Protocol buffers support
Riemann An event stream processor
Aug 20 http-kit High-performance event-driven HTTP client/server for Clojure (see benchmarks and this leiningen template)
vertx-clj vert.x adapter
Back-ends Jun’16 Ferret A Clojure to C++ compiler
Sep 27 rackjure A set of Clojure semantics ported to Racket
Aug 20 clojurescript-lua A Lua back-end
clojure-py A Python implementation that compiles down to bytecode (project is stalled, but may be useful as reference)
clojurec This one targets both C and Objective-C
ClojureM Another Objective-C compiler
Mobile Aug 20 clojure-android
Debugging Aug 20 spyscope trace-oriented debugging tools
Databases Aug 20 honeysql A SQL statement generator
Text Processing Aug 20 clucy Lucene bindings
classify A small text classifier using OpenNLP