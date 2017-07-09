Clojure(Script)

Clojure is a LISP dialect that targets the Java VM – but that also happens to have a number of other back-ends, including a JavaScript one.
|Big Data & Data Science
|Jul’17
|gorilla-repl
|A notebook style REPL with plotting features
|clojupyter
|A Jupyter notebook kernel
|Feb’15
|Onyx
|A Clojure data processing framework
|Jan’15
|Sparkling
|A Clojure API for Apache Spark
|Jan 4’14
|Parkour
|Clojure integration layer written directly against Hadoop
|PigPen
|A DSL that compiles down to Apache Pig
|Sep 27
|Incanter
|A set of statistical and graphical tools
|Aug 20
|Cascalog
|A querying library for Hadoop inspired by Datalog
|Distributed Computing
|Nov’16
|chazel
|A Hazelcast wrapper
|hface
|A Hazelcast cluster monitor
|Tools
|Jan’17
|Nightlight
|An embedded editor that runs inside your project
|Oct’16
|docker-clojure
|The official Docker image for Clojure, with build triggers.
|Jun’16
|tenzing
|A Clojurescript application template
|Sep 5
|Grenchman
|A simple, straightforward nREPL client
|Oct 27
|lein-midje-doc
|A clever way to generate documentation from tests
|Oct 23
|Codox
|A documentation generator that relies on function metadata
|Oct 20
|lein-fruit
|A Leiningen plugin to develop iOS apps (using RoboVM)
|Sep 27
|Nightcode
|An integrated IDE
|Aug 20
|Austin
|A ClojureScript REPL
|Job Management
|Oct’16
|byplay
|A background job queue atop PostgreSQL
|Sep’15
|resque-clojure
|A Resque clone.
|Web Frameworks
|Dec’15
|ring-swagger
|Swagger Spec for Clojure Web Apps
|Dec 13
|Caribou
|Pretty decent back-office.
|Sep 29
|Pedestal
|A more complete framework
|Aug 20
|Luminus
|Another similar framework.
|Noir
|Nice (but, alas, deprecated) framework atop Ring and Compojure
|Compojure
|HTTP routing middleware
|Ring
|HTTP abstractions
|Immutant
|A full-blown application server
|Cloud Tools
|Jul’15
|cljs-lambda
|A leiningen plugin/template for running ClojureScript functions inside AWS Lambda
|Web UI
|Dec’14
|Reagent
|A React wrapper that is less trendy (but arguably more pragmatic) than Om
|Jan’13
|Cloact
|a simple ClojureScript interface to React
|cljs-binding
|a native data binding library
|Nov 5
|clang
|Bindings to AngularJS
|Resources
|Jul’14
|Grimoire
|A handy reference
|Aug’13
|Clojure Toolbox
|A compilation of useful libraries
|Graphics
|Jan 4
|collage
|A high-level image processing library
|Infoviz
|Oct 20
|strokes
|An interop library for using D3, with samples
|C2
|A D3-like visualization library with a standalone bundle
|Parsers
|Jan’14
|feedparser-clj
|An RSS feed parsing library
|Oct 20
|Instaparse
|A generic parser library
|Parsley
|a DSL for creating total and truly incremental parsers in Clojure
|Sep 9
|gloss
|A byte-format DSL especially suited to handling raw binary protocols
|Sep 16
|markdown-clj
|A limited Markdown parser
|Networking
|Sep 29
|swarmiji
|A simple distributed computing framework using RabbitMQ
|Avout
|Distributed state in Clojure, via ZooKeeper
|Sep 17
|clojure-protobuf
|Protocol buffers support
|Riemann
|An event stream processor
|Aug 20
|http-kit
|High-performance event-driven HTTP client/server for Clojure (see benchmarks and this leiningen template)
|vertx-clj
|vert.x adapter
|Back-ends
|Jun’16
|Ferret
|A Clojure to C++ compiler
|Sep 27
|rackjure
|A set of Clojure semantics ported to Racket
|Aug 20
|clojurescript-lua
|A Lua back-end
|clojure-py
|A Python implementation that compiles down to bytecode (project is stalled, but may be useful as reference)
|clojurec
|This one targets both C and Objective-C
|ClojureM
|Another Objective-C compiler
|Mobile
|Aug 20
|clojure-android
|Debugging
|Aug 20
|spyscope
|trace-oriented debugging tools
|Databases
|Aug 20
|honeysql
|A SQL statement generator
|Text Processing
|Aug 20
|clucy
|Lucene bindings
|classify
|A small text classifier using OpenNLP