Clojure(Script)

Clojure is a LISP dialect that targets the Java VM – but that also happens to have a number of other back-ends, including a JavaScript one.

Category Date Link Notes

Big Data & Data Science Jul’17 gorilla-repl A notebook style REPL with plotting features

clojupyter A Jupyter notebook kernel

Feb’15 Onyx A Clojure data processing framework

Jan’15 Sparkling A Clojure API for Apache Spark

Jan 4’14 Parkour Clojure integration layer written directly against Hadoop

PigPen A DSL that compiles down to Apache Pig

Sep 27 Incanter A set of statistical and graphical tools

Aug 20 Cascalog A querying library for Hadoop inspired by Datalog

Distributed Computing Nov’16 chazel A Hazelcast wrapper

hface A Hazelcast cluster monitor

Tools Jan’17 Nightlight An embedded editor that runs inside your project

Oct’16 docker-clojure The official Docker image for Clojure, with build triggers.

Jun’16 tenzing A Clojurescript application template

Sep 5 Grenchman A simple, straightforward nREPL client

Oct 27 lein-midje-doc A clever way to generate documentation from tests

Oct 23 Codox A documentation generator that relies on function metadata

Oct 20 lein-fruit A Leiningen plugin to develop iOS apps (using RoboVM)

Sep 27 Nightcode An integrated IDE

Aug 20 Austin A ClojureScript REPL

Job Management Oct’16 byplay A background job queue atop PostgreSQL

Sep’15 resque-clojure A Resque clone.

Web Frameworks Dec’15 ring-swagger Swagger Spec for Clojure Web Apps

Dec 13 Caribou Pretty decent back-office.

Sep 29 Pedestal A more complete framework

Aug 20 Luminus Another similar framework.

Noir Nice (but, alas, deprecated) framework atop Ring and Compojure

Compojure HTTP routing middleware

Ring HTTP abstractions

Immutant A full-blown application server

Cloud Tools Jul’15 cljs-lambda A leiningen plugin/template for running ClojureScript functions inside AWS Lambda

Web UI Dec’14 Reagent A React wrapper that is less trendy (but arguably more pragmatic) than Om

Jan’13 Cloact a simple ClojureScript interface to React

cljs-binding a native data binding library

Nov 5 clang Bindings to AngularJS

Resources Jul’14 Grimoire A handy reference

Aug’13 Clojure Toolbox A compilation of useful libraries

Graphics Jan 4 collage A high-level image processing library

Infoviz Oct 20 strokes An interop library for using D3, with samples

C2 A D3-like visualization library with a standalone bundle

Parsers Jan’14 feedparser-clj An RSS feed parsing library

Oct 20 Instaparse A generic parser library

Parsley a DSL for creating total and truly incremental parsers in Clojure

Sep 9 gloss A byte-format DSL especially suited to handling raw binary protocols

Sep 16 markdown-clj A limited Markdown parser

Networking Sep 29 swarmiji A simple distributed computing framework using RabbitMQ

Avout Distributed state in Clojure, via ZooKeeper

Sep 17 clojure-protobuf Protocol buffers support

Riemann An event stream processor

Aug 20 http-kit High-performance event-driven HTTP client/server for Clojure (see benchmarks and this leiningen template)

Back-ends Jun’16 Ferret A Clojure to C++ compiler

Sep 27 rackjure A set of Clojure semantics ported to Racket

Aug 20 clojurescript-lua A Lua back-end

clojure-py A Python implementation that compiles down to bytecode (project is stalled, but may be useful as reference)

clojurec This one targets both C and Objective-C

ClojureM Another Objective-C compiler

Mobile Aug 20 clojure-android

Debugging Aug 20 spyscope trace-oriented debugging tools

Databases Aug 20 honeysql A SQL statement generator

Text Processing Aug 20 clucy Lucene bindings