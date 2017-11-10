iPhone X Reviews 

Michael rounded up all that matter, for which he has my belated thanks.
Having recently replaced the battery on my 6, and finding the X’s price on the ludicrous end of the self-indulgence spectrum, I’m more inclined to look at the 8 (and ponder an 8 Plus for the camera and added battery life, at the risk of RSI).
On the down side, I still don’t think Face ID is more practical (and definitely not as reliable) as Touch ID, and am not in the least thrilled by the OLED display (both due to the way the tech is physically laid out and for the inevitable degradation it entails). And having a glass back on all the devices is a major put-off for me—I like my phones minimally resilient, and the current generation just doesn’t seem like it will last me anywhere as long as my 6, physically or otherwise.