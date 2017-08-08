The best laptop you can buy, according to The Verge 

This is… sobering.
Having played with one for a bit, I can confirm it is quite nice indeed, although I personally prefer the “normal” Surface form factor (I will have some words on the Surface Pro 4 soon, seeing as I have been using one for well over a month, and quite a bit of it translates to this new laptop flavor).
It’s going to be interesting to see how Apple responds to this – and to the increasing number of people (like myself) who think they’ve missed their target audience by investing in the (frilly, but rather useless) Touch Bar and skimping on ports.