Another 1Password Alternative 

Like Michael Tsai, I am increasingly wary of Agilebits’ tendency to push people towards their cloud service – and will never move to it, because there is no way I will rely on a company that operates a niche cloud service and doesn’t communicate their roadmap clearly.
Plus my current reading is that they lack firm commitment to not fleece their customers for the sake of moving them to a subscription model – and use that as an excuse to stop updating their software.
PasswordWallet seems like a nice cross-platform alternative, and I’ll keep looking for more.