Moom removed from sale due to patent trolling 

“Yes, someone has patented positioning windows on a screen via a grid.”
This is stupid and frustrating. I’ve long been against software patents (and the USPTO’s utter inability to recognize obvious ideas and/or research prior art in technology with minimal competence), but patent trolls only compound the problem.
I suppose we can expect more news like this from the other half dozen or so similar utilities out there – but Moom is the one I like the best.
(I can go back to using and maintaining ShiftIt if all else fails, but, again, this is senseless.)