Creating .webarchive files in Python 

I ran into pocket-archive-stream the other day, and decided to take a good look at how to build something similar since I’m not happy with any of the current web clipping solutions out there.
.webarchive might be a niche format, but it is full fidelity (much nicer than PDFs), can be viewed without any additional software on macOS, and works wonderfully with Spotlight, so building an archive based on it seems completely feasible – plus now that I know how to deal with it, converting it across to something else is child’s play.
As a bonus, the code is effectively a concurrent asynchronous web scraper, so it might be useful in many other regards.