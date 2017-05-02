The Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S 

Even though I cannot use Windows 10 S (the only Store app I have is Nextgen Reader), the hardware is pretty appealing – a little bit more RAM in the entry-level combo would make it perfect. The fact that it sports a decent resolution and a touchscreen that can use the Surface Pen is just icing on the cake, and makes Apple look incredibly dated.
Apple’s two-horse strategy only wins in one aspect: ARM is the future, and they’re already there.
The thing is, that is not likely to matter in the long run.