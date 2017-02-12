The nightmare before the dream 

I’ll be keeping very close track of this over the next few months.
I have no doubt Samsung can deliver good enough hardware, but I just don’t see Google being able to polish their software to iOS-grade polish given their perennial beta approach - they have been steadily improving their online business offerings, but the jury’s still out as far as feature consistency across devices and, crucially, on whether they’ll stay the course on Chromebooks.
Maybe I’m wrong - in fact, I sincerely hope I’m wrong here, since I believe in the thin client approach for casual/personal computing, and something has to happen; the entire industry is stuck in a rut where it regards churning out cheap(ish) laptops that deliver little to no actual usability and utterly lousy user experiences.