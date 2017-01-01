PeakHour 3 

I had a little fun with this over holiday break while trying to debug some network issues, since it is able to talk to my fiber provider’s Thomson HGW via UPNP – thereby saving me the time to update my old monitoring scripts.
It can also monitor most of my AirPorts via SNMP, except the most recent one (Apple deprecated SNMP support for the “tower” AirPorts and expunged any mention of it from the management UI, but it still works on older models).
All in all, a pretty nice bit of software that is worth looking into if you want more insight into what is happening in your LAN.