Apple removing ‘time remaining’ battery life estimates 

I think this is both a) stupid and b) symptomatic of how Apple addresses software issues these days.
I completely get that boxing the estimates for power consumption is harder when the power profile changes dramatically as CPU workload shifts it up or down in clock speed (and all the more so when factoring in other bits of the integrated Intel chipset), but removing the feature instead of fixing this estimation is the wrong thing to do.
They should work on throwing some savvy engineers at the problem (and communicating that). What they achieved is tantamount to signaling their inability or unwillingness to improve the experience, and lessen it instead.