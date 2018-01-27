This page lists a few “serverless” resources I find interesting. Even though a good deal of the serverless stuff I did from 2016 onwards runs on Azure Functions, I have a long history with Google App Engine and can find my way around AWS Lambda, so I’m not biased.
Of late, I’ve also started keeping track of Lambda-like platforms that run inside Docker and Kubernetes (since I believe those will eventually supersede proprietary approaches), and service mesh proxies targeting microservice architectures (which are a fundamental requirement for exposing scalable services).
Service platforms:
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|Jan’18
|zappa
|A Python centric solution for deploying on AWS Lambda
|nuclio
|A Docker-based solution with Kubernetes integration that runs on Azure
|OpenFaaS
|Interesting, but the Azure deployments I submitted were never merged in and the security model is WIP, so I’m giving it a pass.
Service Mesh/Load Balancers:
|Date
|Link
|Notes
|Jan’18
|istio
|A microservice management platform
|envoy
|Lyft’s front-end L7 proxy
|kong
|A very nice API gateway
|traefik
|A modern reverse proxy that can work as a Kubernetes ingress controller